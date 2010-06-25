Tomasson reflects on pain of Denmark exit

The 33-year-old strained a thigh muscle in striking a late spot-kick which was saved but bounced back for him to score a 52nd goal which levels Poul Nielsen's record tally for the national team.

"It was impossible to score the penalty because I strained my thigh when I fired and I can assure you it is tough to score with a strained thigh," the skipper told Reuters.

"Beforehand we expected to survive this group, although they were all opponents you can lose to.

"This was my last World Cup for sure. Maybe I will play another Euro (in 2012) but I also have to be realistic.

"We have several over 30 players but also five under 23, so this squad was the right mix, but it didn't work out."

He made his debut in 1997 for Denmark and scored four in their 2002 World Cup campaign before losing in the second round to England having helped knock out then holders France.

