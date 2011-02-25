Van der Meyde calls time on career
ROTTERDAM - Former Dutch international Andy van der Meyde has retired from playing due to a succession of injuries, the winger said in an interview with Dutch weekly magazine NU-sport on Friday.
"I quit, I don't want to play anymore," he said.
Van der Meyde, 31, started his career at Ajax Amsterdam and had spells at Twente Enschede, Ajax again and Inter Milan before joining Everton in 2005.
His spell at Goodison Park proved an unhappy one. Injuries restricted him to just 12 league starts for the Premier League side before leaving at the end of the 2008/09 season.
He joined PSV Eindhoven but did not play a first-team game.
Van der Meyde won 17 caps for the Netherlands.
