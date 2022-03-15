Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player to play in a Champions League final?

You have 20 minutes to guess 238 players.

Football, for some, started in 1992. That's 30 years ago now: feel old, yet?

You see, both the Premier League and the Champions League rebranded in that year. After football's image took a hit in the 1980s with hooliganism, the 1990 World Cup was a brighter, bolder vision of the beautiful game.

Both English and European football respectively stepped up to become a little more modern – and the two have become ever-more intertwined since. In the 80s, English sides were banned from European competition: in the 90s, stars of Champions League finals would flock to our shores, only for Premier League stars to begin starring in the showpiece finals themselves.

With well over 200 players having both played in the Premier League and featured in the final of a Champions League, the roll call is a who's who of footballing royalty. And plenty of names, we're guessing, that you'd totally forgotten…

