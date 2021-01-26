Southampton v Arsenal live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Southampton v Arsenal live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 26 January, 8.15pm GMT

Arsenal will be looking to avenge their FA Cup defeat by Southampton when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Gabriel’s own goal gave the Saints victory at St Mary’s at the weekend, as Ralph Hasenhuttl knocked the holders out of the FA Cup and advanced to the fifth round. Mikel Arteta picked an under-strength team for that game, which suggests his priorities lie elsewhere this season despite lifting the trophy last time out.

Arsenal have certainly had cause for cheer in the Premier League of late, having taken 13 points from the last 15 available. The Gunners have kept clean sheets in each of their last four league outings and, more significantly, have improved substantially in attack. Arsenal were flat up front against Crystal Palace, but they have also scored three against Chelsea and Newcastle, and four past West Brom in recent weeks. The seemingly imminent arrival of Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid should help Arteta’s side become even more threatening in the final third.

Southampton are one place and two points above Arsenal going into Tuesday’s clash. A 2-0 loss to Leicester in their most recent Premier League game means they have won only one of their last six top-flight assignments, although Hasenhuttl will not be unduly concerned by his team’s performances in that run. The one thing Southampton have lacked is a cutting edge in the final third, with just two goals in their last six games in all competitions.

Jannik Vestergaard, Moussa Djenepo, Ryan Bertrand, Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu, Nathan Redmond and Oriol Romeu will all miss out for Southampton, who are likely to restore Alex McCarthy to their starting XI.

Arsenal will be unable to call upon the services of Pablo Mari, while Dani Ceballos will need to be assessed on the day of the game. It remains to be seen if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will feature after he missed Saturday’s match for personal reasons.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

(Image credit: Future)

