Liverpool vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool will be looking to kick-start their season when Bournemouth make the long trip to Anfield this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a disappointing start to the 2022/23 campaign. An opening-day draw with Fulham (opens in new tab) was interpreted as an off-day at the time, but the Reds were then held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) a week later.

There was not too much wrong in terms of Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s performance in that meeting with Patrick Vieira's men, but there were no positives for them to take from their 2-1 defeat by Manchester United (opens in new tab) last time out.

The Reds were second best in all departments at Old Trafford and deserved to lose to a team that went into the match under huge pressure to deliver. Injuries are certainly not helping the situation, but Liverpool need to improve quickly if they are to keep pace with the early pace-setters at the top of the division.

The fixture list has done Bournemouth (opens in new tab) no favours at the start of the campaign. Following a meeting with Aston Villa (opens in new tab) on the opening weekend, Scott Parker's side have had to face Manchester City (opens in new tab), Arsenal (opens in new tab) and now Liverpool in quick succession.

They were outclassed by both City and Arsenal, but a 2-0 triumph over Villa showed that the Cherries can be competitive this term, despite their status as the favourites for relegation.

As mentioned earlier, Liverpool have a lengthy injury list which features the names of Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Caoimhin Kelleher. On top of those absentees, Darwin Nunez is suspended.

Bournemouth will be unable to call upon the services of David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas. Jamal Lowe is available after illness, though, while Dominic Solanke will undergo a late fitness test as he strives to face his former club.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 27 August. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Getty)

