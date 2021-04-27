Brentford v Rotherham United live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Brentford v Rotherham United live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 27 April, 7pm BST

Rotherham are running out of time to climb out of the bottom three of the Championship, with Tuesday’s game against Brentford likely to be crucial to their survival hopes.

Paul Warne’s side have two games in hand on the teams around them, but a four-point deficit separating them from 21st means the Millers have plenty of work to do to preserve their second-tier status. A 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers on April 13 suggested Rotherham were about to reel in Derby, Coventry or Huddersfield, but four successive defeats since then has restored a sense of pessimism at the New York Stadium.

The fact that Rotherham have played four times since that win against QPR is part of the problem. Warne’s team are showing signs of mental and physical fatigue, which is understandable given the fixture pile-up they are grappling with. It will take a huge effort for the Yorkshire outfit to pull clear of trouble at this late stage of the campaign, but victory on Tuesday would give Rotherham renewed belief.

Unusually, the four teams competing in the Championship play-offs are confirmed with two games left to play. The order can still change, but Brentford, Bournemouth, Swansea and Barnsley will be competing in the end-of-season tournament. The Bees are the favourites to win promotion to the Premier League alongside Norwich and Watford, and Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Bournemouth will have done their confidence no harm. Two wins from their last three games would guarantee Thomas Frank’s side a second consecutive third-place finish.

Brentford will be without Pontus Jansson for the trip to Rotherham, with the centre-back serving a one-game suspension. Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva are still out with injury, but both are hoping to return in time for the play-off campaign.

Rotherham will have to make do without goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, with Jamal Blackman likely to start between the sticks.

Kick-off is at 7pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Brentford v Rotherham United live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal