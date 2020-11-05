Connor Randall to miss Livingston fixture

Connor Randall is out of Ross County’s home Premiership clash with Livingston on Friday night.

The Staggies defender sustained a hamstring injury against Dundee United last week.

Callum Morris and Ross Draper (both calf) are still struggling.

Livingston manager Gary Holt has no fresh injury concerns.

Holt could make changes after his side suffered a third consecutive defeat against Motherwell last week.

Defender Alan Lithgow (hip) and midfielder Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain long-term absentees.