Crystal Palace v Burnley live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Crystal Palace v Burnley live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 13 February, 3pm GMT

Crystal Palace will be looking to bounce back from Monday’s loss to Leeds when they host Burnley this weekend.

Roy Hodgson’s side were comfortably beaten at Elland Road last time out, following back-to-back victories over Wolves and Newcastle in their two previous games. With relegation and Europa League qualification equally unlikely, there is a danger of Palace’s season fizzling out. Hodgson will want to avoid that, particularly as the club have a big decision to make with regards to his future. The former England boss is out of contract this summer and the Palace hierarchy are said to be weighing up whether or not to offer him a new deal.

Burnley are closer to the bottom three than their upcoming opponents, but they too do not appear to be in much danger of falling through the trapdoor. Sean Dyche’s side are nine points clear of trouble going into the weekend, having pulled themselves further away from the relegation zone in recent weeks. They will now be looking to complete the double over Palace, who the Clarets beat at Turf Moor earlier in the campaign.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: PA) Latest odds from 888sport where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Crystal Palace 13/10 Draw 21/10 Burnley 9/4

Palace have the lengthiest injury list in the division right now. Wayne Hennessey, Connor, Jeff Schlupp Wickham and Nathan Ferguson are long-term absentees, while James Tomkins and Mamadou Sakho have struggled with various injury problems throughout the season. Joel Ward has a knock, while midfield duo James McCarthy and James McArthur will need to be assessed.

Most significantly of all, Palace remain without star man Wilfried Zaha, who is nursing a hamstring strain. Ebere Eze will be expected to provide the spark in Zaha’s absence, while Jean-Philippe Mateta will hope to keep his place up front alongside Jordan Ayew.

Burnley could welcome back Nick Pope and Jack Cork, who have both been able to train in the run-up to Saturday’s game. Chris Wood is a doubt with a thigh injury, while Charlie Taylor is unlikely to be risked as he continues his return from a problem with the same muscle. Robbie Brady could feature in the matchday squad, but Josh Brownhill is a doubt.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Terms and conditions apply: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

Use a VPN to watch a Crystal Palace v Burnley live stream live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.