How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal: Live streams for WSL match

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal and see two top-tier rivals battling it out in the Women's Super League, with free live streams available globally.

Read more ► Story of the WSL season so far

Manchester City will look to compound their win against Aston Villa with a victory against Arsenal, but they face tough opposition in the Gunners. Arsenal are targeting to re-enter the top three this weekend.

The match will kick-off at 12pm GMT / 7am ET on Sunday, February 2.

Read on to find out how to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal live streams.

Manchester City vs Arsenal FREE live streams

Fans in many countries can watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the WSL for free on the WSL YouTube channel.

The channel is the free streaming service, which is promoting the women's game with live streams for Women's Super League games this season.

However, geo-restrictions apply, so certain countries will be blocked, including the UK. That's because in the UK there's a separate broadcast deal with pay TV provider Sky Sports.

To check if the free stream is available in your area, this page contains a list of countries with separate broadcast deals and where the stream will therefore be blocked.

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the WSL from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in the WSL in the UK

Manchester City vs Arsenal will be televised by pay TV company Sky Sports.

The game will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, starting at 12pm GMT on February 2.

Sky TV is only available in long-term pay-TV packages but you can get a more flexible streaming option via Now TV, which is currently offering all 12 Sky Sports channels for £26 a month for the next six months.

Manchester City vs Arsenal preview

Vivianne Miedema has returned from injury (Image credit: Richard Pelham - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

A game between two WSL heavyweights and title contenders, Manchester City vs Arsenal is always a spicy affair, and sees star player Vivianne Miedema face her old team.

City are experiencing a slight injury crisis which saw their form slip towards the end of 2024. However, they seem to have put their season back on track with a 4-2 win last weekend over Aston Villa.

Arsenal fell to a 1-0 loss to Chelsea last weekend, so they will be even more motivated to get one over on a key rival and come out on top against City.

In FourFourTwo's opinion Arsenal will come away with the win and it will be a convincing one.