Quiz! Can you name the Premier League stats leaders this season?
By Mark White published
We've finally got to May in this long old season – but who's defined it?
10 minutes on the clock, 75 players to guess – some may appear more than once.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the 75 most expensive player transfers ever?
If this season feels long, imagine how next season will feel. It's going to be split in two, with a World Cup in the middle.
We began the 2021/22 Premier League campaign last August full of hope and renewed energy. Fans were back in grounds, players were coming off the back of a fun European Championship. We felt fresh.
And some of us have kept up that energy even into May. Others, however, feel a little wearier and just want this season to end.
It will soon. But which players have been the leaders of each statistical category we've come up with?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?
Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. Over his time on the brand, he has interviewed the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Jack Wilshere, written pieces ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career, and has been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals, working for FFT.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.