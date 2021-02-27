Quiz! Can you get 30 correct answers in our returning players quiz?

Six minutes on the clock, 30 answers to guess.

Returning to a former club can go two ways.

Picture the scene: you arrive home with the fans singing your name, all these years later. It's a homecoming of sorts, as everyone remembers the chants, the memories of before - and everything clicks into gear like it did last time. It's like you've never been away.

Or the complete opposite. You tarnish a legacy that you spent so long building the first time around by not living up to your own standards. The nightmare scenario.

We've got 30 players here - some of them had one of these experiences. Just tell us whether they have or they haven't ever returned to a former club. Returning back from a loan, of course, does not count.

