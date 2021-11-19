Quiz! Can you name the 26 players with most Premier League minutes in 2021/22?
These 26 players have been on the pitch for every single minute of the Premier League season so far
Six minutes on the clock, 26 players to guess
Spare a thought for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Maximilian Kilman and Robert Sanchez. After 11 games of the season, all three have missed just a single minute of Premier League football.
As such, they are banished from this quiz: they are unreliable, part-timers, slackers of the highest order. It's sad, really, that they dare to call themselves footballers. Bench-warmers, really.
Yes, this quiz is a preserve of the real heroes: the ever-presents, the all-encompassing, the constants (This is starting to sound like a McDonald's advert voiceover – Ed.).
Each of these 26 has played every single minutes of every single match in the top flight so far in 2021/22. There's a lot of goalkeepers in there, of course – but maybe not as many as you'd think.
So how's your knowledge of each side's most reliable player?
