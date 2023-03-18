Manchester United v Fulham live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Manchester United v Fulham live stream and match preview, Sunday 19 March, 4.30pm GMT

Manchester United v Fulham live stream and match preview

Looking for a Manchester United v Fulham live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester United v Fulham is on ITV and STV in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United host Fulham in an all-Premier League clash for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

United are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2015/16, while the Cottagers are chasing their first ever victory in the competition and their first final appearance since 1975.

Erik ten Hag’s side come into the game on the back of a three-match unbeaten run that saw them knock Real Betis out of the Europa League 5-1 on aggregate, although their last two Premier League outings have been a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool and a 0-0 draw with bottom side Southampton.

Fulham have lost their last two games against Brentford and Arsenal but remain ninth in the Premier League and knocked out Hull City, Sunderland and Leeds to reach this stage.

The first meeting between the sides this season ended in a 2-1 win for United at Craven Cottage in November, when Alejandro Garnacho netted a stoppage-time winner for the visitors.

Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Garnacho has joined Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial in United’s treatment room and Antony has been struggling with a fever.

Layvin Kurzawa is out for Fulham, while Tom Cairney, Neeskens Kebano and Willian are working their way back to fitness.

Form

Manchester United: WDWLW

Fulham: LLWDW

Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for Manchester United v Fulham.

Stadium

Manchester United v Fulham will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester United v Fulham kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 19 March in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV and ITVX (STV and STV Player in Scotland).

In the US, kick-off time is 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for an FA Cup tie, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the FA Cup, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.