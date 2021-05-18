Ranked! The 50 best managers in the world

“You are loved when you are born, you are loved when you die,” Arsene Wenger once claimed. “In between, you have to manage.”

In the digital age, respect for managers is about as short as a deep block. This is the era of doom-scrolling, rolling news and sporting soapboxes. Everyone has their opinion and the boss, ultimately, can never appease the entire auditorium. An average tenure of 18 months would explain a lot - it’s usually 18 days before most of you lot have made your mind up on a manager.

But there are those who have excelled over the past year or so - and we thought we’d rank them. Our list is determined by a few things: ability, of course, as well as how much the team has achieved in these past 12 months - regardless of resources. Just like your average Football Manager board, we’re taking recent achievements into account, while we’re not going to consider managers who haven’t been in a job for the past year - just to be fair to those that have. Everything considered… these are the most employable men of 2020/21.

So without further ado, here are the top half-century: the bosses who’ve bossed it this past year. Don’t agree? We’re not surprised. Holla @FourFourTwo and let’s have a tasty debate about it.