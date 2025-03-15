How to watch Ipswich v Nottingham Forest: Live streams, TV details for Premier League game

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has a huge job ahead of him to keep the Tractor Boys up

Watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest for a Premier League meeting between two sides at very opposite ends of the scale on Saturday, March 15, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Key information

• Ipswich vs Forest Date: Saturday, 15 March 2025

• Ipswich vs Forest Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Ipswich vs Forest Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich

• Ipswich vs Forest TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Sling TV (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia)

Can I watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest in the UK?

Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest is not being televised live in the UK. That's because no games kicking off at 3pm can be shown live due to the so-called 'blackout' that protects stadium attendances.

If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

How to watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Not going to be at home this weekend? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest streams globally

Can I watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest in the US? In the US, you can watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest on Peacock, a streaming platform that carries several live Premier League fixtures each week.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

Can I watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest in Canada? Canadians can watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest in Africa? You can watch Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.