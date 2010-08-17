Clemente named new Cameroon coach

The four-time African champions had been without a full-time manager since Paul Le Guen resigned in June following a dismal World Cup campaign in South Africa.

Spaniard Clemente would be in Cameroon on Aug. 28 to sign his contract, according to a statement from the sports ministry.

The former Spain manager will be assisted by two former captains of the Indomitable Lions, Francois Omam Biyick and Jacques Songo'o.

The new staff will lead the team in September against Mauritius in a qualifier for the 2012 Africa Nations Cup to be co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

