Colchester turn to academy manager Humes
Colchester United have appointed academy boss Tony Humes as first-team manager following the departure of Joe Dunne.
The League One club parted company with Dunne on Monday after just short of two years at the helm, with Colchester sitting second-bottom of League One.
Humes was announced as his successor within a matter of hours and will be in charge for Saturday's trip to Walsall.
The 48-year-old moved to Colchester as head of youth in 2009.
United, who are in their seventh consecutive season in the third tier, have lost five matches in a row in all competitions.
