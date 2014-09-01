Colchester turn to academy manager Humes

The League One club parted company with Dunne on Monday after just short of two years at the helm, with Colchester sitting second-bottom of League One.

Humes was announced as his successor within a matter of hours and will be in charge for Saturday's trip to Walsall.

The 48-year-old moved to Colchester as head of youth in 2009.

United, who are in their seventh consecutive season in the third tier, have lost five matches in a row in all competitions.