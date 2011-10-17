Curcic named Serbia caretaker coach

Curcic was Petrovic's assistant during Serbia's poor qualifying campaign for Euro 2012 which ended in last Tuesday's crunch 1-0 defeat against Slovenia.

"The FSS has decided to appoint Radovan Curcic as the interim coach for the national team's two friendlies in November against opponents yet to be determined," the FSS said on its official website on Monday.

"The new coach will be named after elections within the FSS, which will hold a session in November to determine the date for the ballot incorporating all the body's structures," it said.

Curcic coached Serbian first division side Javor Ivanjica before he joined the national team's staff as Petrovic's assistant last September.

Serbian media have widely tipped former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, who steered the west African nation to the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, as the favourite to take over his home country after their Euro 2012 qualifying flop.