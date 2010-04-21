Giresse named new Mali coach

Giresse's brief is to qualify the team for the 2012 African Nations Cup, FEMAFOOT said on its website, adding the terms of his contract still needed to be negotiated.

The Frenchman's contract as Gabon coach was not renewed after their first-round exit at this year's Nations Cup.

Giresse, 57, won 47 caps for France and was a prominent member of their 1984 European championship-winning team alongside Michel Platini.

