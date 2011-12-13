Gotze to miss remaining 2011 matches

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, one of Germany's brightest prospects who has also won a spot on the national team, pulled a thigh muscle and will not be available in this week's league game against Freiburg and the one-leg German Cup round of 16 at Fortuna Duesseldorf on December 20.

Second-placed Dortmund have drawn their last two league games to drop three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga goes into the winter break next week until mid-January.