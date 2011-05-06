Le Roy keen to quit as Syria coach

Le Roy had initially proposed being based outside of the country while still under contract but the offer was rejected, according to Syria's football chief.

Syrian FA President Farouk Sirreyyeh told the AFC's website Le Roy was looking for the break to be done "amicably".

The Frenchman took up the position in March in a deal scheduled to run until June 2013 after spells in charge of Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana among others.

Le Roy asked to terminate his contract after only two months amid growing unrest in Syria. France has called on its citizens to leave the country due to the political crisis.