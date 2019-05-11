Lee Congerton follows Brendan Rodgers to Leicester

Lee Congerton has followed former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers from Parkhead to Leicester after being confirmed as the Foxes’ new head of senior recruitment.

Congerton had worked with the Scottish champions for two years after being appointed as their head of recruitment in 2017.

The 45-year-old previously worked at Hamburg and Sunderland and was promoted to chief scout at Chelsea when Rodgers was also a member of the Blues’ coaching staff.