Mandanda questions squad motivation

Marseille, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich this week, are ninth in the league with 40 points, 16 adrift of the Champions League playoff berth and 20 behind leaders Montpellier and second-placed PSG.

"I have the feeling that this season's end will be very long and very difficult, because the squad is a bit dejected," Mandanda told reporters in Munich.

"There is a lack of solidarity", he added.

Marseille face a series of domestic high-profile clashes with the away match in Paris on Sunday, a home game to Montpellier on Wednesday and their League Cup final against Olympique Lyon next weekend.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou echoed Mandanda's feelings and said he was asking a lot of questions about his team mates dedication on the pitch.

"This is not even disappointment anymore... How long will it last? We don't have the will, neither the heart nor the good attitude," he said.