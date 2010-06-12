Michel returns to coach Casablanca

Michel won the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup with Raja in 2003. He also had two spells as Morocco's national coach, during which he took them to the 1998 World Cup in his native France.

The 62-year-old Michel, a former France captain, has coached in 11 different countries over the last 28 years. His last job was in Egypt with Zamalek, who fired him in November after a brief five-month spell.

Raja finished second in Morocco's league last month and went out in the preliminary rounds of the African Champions League.