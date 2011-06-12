Oman appoint Le Guen as national coach

Le Guen coached Cameroon at the 2010 World Cup and has agreed on a two-year deal, filling the void left after the sacking of LeRoy in January following the team's poor showing in the Gulf Cup and failure to qualify for the Asian Cup.

The former Paris St Germain, Olympique Lyon and Rangers coach will start work on June 27 as Oman build up for the first leg of their World Cup qualifier against either Mongolia or Myanmar on July 23.