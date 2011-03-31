Paatelainen named new Finland coach

Paatelainen, 44, has managed Scottish Premier League side Kilmarnock since July 2010 after a spell at Hibernian. He also managed Finnish side TPS from 2007-2008.

He replaces Stuart Baxter, who left in November after starting Finland's Euro 2012 qualifying campaign with three straight defeats in group E to Moldova, Netherlands and Hungary.

Paatelainen's deal will start on Friday and is due to continue through the qualifiers for Euro 2016.

The striker started his playing career with Valkeakosken Haka and played for several Scottish clubs as well as England's Bolton Wanderers. He scored 18 times in 70 national team appearances.

Finland have never qualified for a World Cup or European Championship finals and are currently ranked 78th in the world.