Stevanovic named new Ghana coach

The 44-year-old Stevanovic finalised terms with the Ghana Football Association on Monday, a statement from the Ghanaian association said.

Stevanovic was one of five coaches on a shortlist to replace Rajevac which included former France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly and former Portugal manager Humberto Coelho.

Former Yugoslav international Stevanovic spent most of his playing career at Partizan Belgrade before spells at clubs in Spain, Portugal and Greece.

Stevanovic is the third successive coach from Serbia at the helm of the Black Stars, who made it to the knockout stage of the 2006 World Cup under Ratomir Dujkovic.

His first task will be to qualify Ghana for the 2012 African Nations Cup finals.

Ghana, who top their group standings, play Congo on March 27 before facing England in a friendly at Wembley two days later.