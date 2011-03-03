Togo coach quits to join Nimes

The French coach asked to be released "for personal reasons, without any commitment to financial settlement on both sides," according to a statement from the federation, who added they were happy to let Frogger go.

The 48-year-old took over as coach last June ahead of the 2012 African Nations Cup preliminaries. Togo failed to win a single match in his seven matches in charge.

A replacement must be appointed before their next qualifier away in Malawi on March 26.