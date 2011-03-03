Togo coach quits to join Nimes
LOME, March 2 (Reuters) - Togo coach Thierry Froger has resigned his post after less than a year to take up a position at French second division club Nimes, the Togolese Football Federation said on Wednesday
The French coach asked to be released "for personal reasons, without any commitment to financial settlement on both sides," according to a statement from the federation, who added they were happy to let Frogger go.
The 48-year-old took over as coach last June ahead of the 2012 African Nations Cup preliminaries. Togo failed to win a single match in his seven matches in charge.
A replacement must be appointed before their next qualifier away in Malawi on March 26.
