When is the January 2022 transfer deadline day?
By Conor Pope published
Transfer deadline day for the Premier League, plus other English, Scottish and European leagues is January 31, 2022 – but what time will it be 'slamming shut'?
When is transfer deadline day for January 2022 – and when will clubs need to have all their business done by?
It's not always easy to know when the transfer deadline is – partly because it's different from league to league, it changes from year to year, and because some teams never seem to be able to meet it.
When is transfer deadline day for January 2022 in Europe's top leagues?
The transfer deadline for Premier League and English clubs is 11pm on January 31, but these times vary across Europe's different leagues.
Premier League: Monday January 31, 11pm GMT
EFL: Monday January 31, 11pm GMT
Scotland: Monday January 31, midnight GMT
Women's Super League: Friday January 28, 11pm, GMT
Bundesliga: Monday January 31, 5pm GMT
Serie A: Monday January 31, 7pm GMT
La Liga: Monday January 31, 11pm GMT
Ligue 1: Monday January 31, 11pm GMT
That means fans of the Women's Super League can stop paying attention early, with the window closing before the last weekend of January, while Bundesliga and Serie A watchers can have an early night on Monday January 31, with teatime deadlines hours before the English ones.
Scotland is going hardcore this year, with a midnight deadline – though 'deal sheets' that offer two-hour extensions to clubs to get signings over the line could see some English clubs not finish their work until 1am.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
RANKED The 10 most expensive transfers for players over 30 EVER
LIST January transfers: 10 outstanding value-for-money signings made midseason
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.