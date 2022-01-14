When is the January 2022 transfer deadline day?

When is transfer deadline day for January 2022 – and when will clubs need to have all their business done by?

It's not always easy to know when the transfer deadline is – partly because it's different from league to league, it changes from year to year, and because some teams never seem to be able to meet it.

When is transfer deadline day for January 2022 in Europe's top leagues?

The transfer deadline for Premier League and English clubs is 11pm on January 31, but these times vary across Europe's different leagues.

Premier League: Monday January 31, 11pm GMT

EFL: Monday January 31, 11pm GMT

Scotland: Monday January 31, midnight GMT

Women's Super League: Friday January 28, 11pm, GMT

Bundesliga: Monday January 31, 5pm GMT

Serie A: Monday January 31, 7pm GMT

La Liga: Monday January 31, 11pm GMT

Ligue 1: Monday January 31, 11pm GMT

That means fans of the Women's Super League can stop paying attention early, with the window closing before the last weekend of January, while Bundesliga and Serie A watchers can have an early night on Monday January 31, with teatime deadlines hours before the English ones.

Scotland is going hardcore this year, with a midnight deadline – though 'deal sheets' that offer two-hour extensions to clubs to get signings over the line could see some English clubs not finish their work until 1am.

