Where's every Premier League owner from?
By Mark White
With the news that Newcastle might be getting a new owner, here's who owns who in the Premier League...
The Premier League is truly global - in its players, its reach, its audience and of course, in its boardrooms.
These days, as many clubs are owned or at least part-owned by Americans as Brits. There are consortiums, sole owners and partial owners across the league, with varying degrees of wealth.
So who owns your club?
|Club
|Owner/s
|Estimated wealth
|Nation/s
|Arsenal
|Stan Kroenke
|$8.2B
|USA
|Aston Villa
|Nassef Sawiris, Wesley Edens
|$10.4B
|Egypt, USA
|Brentford
|Matthew Benham
|$3M
|UK
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Tony Bloom (75.61%)
|$1.3B
|UK
|Burnley
|ALK Capital (84%)
|$48M
|USA
|Chelsea
|Roman Abramovich
|$14.5B
|Russia/Israel
|Crystal Palace
|Steve Parish, Joshua Harris (18%), David S. Blitzer (18%)
|$5.7B
|UK/USA
|Everton
|Farhad Moshiri (77.2%)
Bill Kenwright
|$2.9B
|Iran/UK
|Leeds United
|Andrea Radrizzani (63%), 49ers Enterprises, York Family and others (37%)
|$4B
|Italy, USA
|Leicester City
|The Srivaddhanaprabha Family
|$3.7B
|Thailand
|Liverpool
|John W. Henry, Tom Werner
|$2.8B
|USA
|Manchester City
|Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
|$22B
|UAE
|Manchester United
|The Glazer Family
|$4.7B
|USA
|Newcastle United
|Mike Ashley
|$2.5B
|UK
|Norwich City
|Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones (53%), Michael Foulger (15%)
|$30M
|UK
|Southampton
|Gao Jisheng (80%), Katharina Liebherr (20%)
|$4B
|China, Switzerland
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Joe Lewis (70.6% of 85% holding company), Daniel Levy (29.4% of 85% holding company)
|$4.9B
|UK
|Watford
|Gino Pozzo
|$120M
|Italy
|West Ham United
|David Sullivan (51.1%), David Gold (35.1%) Albert Smith (10%)
|$1.6B
|UK, USA
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin
|$9.14B
|China
