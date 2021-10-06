Where's every Premier League owner from?

Trending

With the news that Newcastle might be getting a new owner, here's who owns who in the Premier League...

The Premier League is truly global - in its players, its reach, its audience and of course, in its boardrooms.

These days, as many clubs are owned or at least part-owned by Americans as Brits. There are consortiums, sole owners and partial owners across the league, with varying degrees of wealth.

So who owns your club? 

The current Premier League owners
ClubOwner/sEstimated wealthNation/s
Arsenal
Stan Kroenke$8.2BUSA
Aston Villa
Nassef Sawiris, Wesley Edens$10.4BEgypt, USA
BrentfordMatthew Benham$3MUK
Brighton & Hove AlbionTony Bloom (75.61%)$1.3BUK
BurnleyALK Capital (84%)$48MUSA
Chelsea
Roman Abramovich$14.5BRussia/Israel
Crystal PalaceSteve Parish, Joshua Harris (18%), David S. Blitzer (18%)$5.7BUK/USA
Everton
Farhad Moshiri (77.2%)
Bill Kenwright		$2.9BIran/UK
Leeds UnitedAndrea Radrizzani (63%), 49ers Enterprises, York Family and others (37%)$4BItaly, USA
Leicester CityThe Srivaddhanaprabha Family$3.7BThailand
Liverpool
John W. Henry, Tom Werner$2.8BUSA
Manchester City
Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan$22BUAE
Manchester United
The Glazer Family$4.7BUSA
Newcastle United
Mike Ashley$2.5BUK
Norwich City
Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones (53%), Michael Foulger (15%)$30MUK
SouthamptonGao Jisheng (80%), Katharina Liebherr (20%)$4BChina, Switzerland
Tottenham Hotspur
Joe Lewis (70.6% of 85% holding company), Daniel Levy (29.4% of 85% holding company)$4.9BUK
WatfordGino Pozzo$120MItaly
West Ham United
David Sullivan (51.1%), David Gold (35.1%) Albert Smith (10%)$1.6BUK, USA
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin$9.14BChina

