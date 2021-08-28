Liverpool v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League action, wherever you are in the world

Liverpool v Chelsea live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 28 August, 5:30pm BST

Trying to find a Liverpool v Chelsea live stream? Well, you're in the right place!

In the tastiest of encounters on this weekend's Premier League billing, Liverpool face off with Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Both sides have come flying out of the blocks in 2021/22. The Reds followed up their 3-0 win at Norwich on the opening day by beating Burnley 2-0 last time out, while the visitors saw off Arsenal 2-0 after kicking off their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp and his compatriot Thomas Tuchel will both believe they've got teams capable of going all the way this season, and this game represents a fantastic early opportunity to make a statement of their title ambitions.

Mason Mount's goal was enough to give Chelsea all three points in the sides' last meeting - at Anfield in March - after Liverpool had won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier in the campaign, at which time Frank Lampard was still in charge of the Blues.

Klopp looks set to welcome Andy Robertson back to the starting 11, after the left-back missed the first two games of the season through injury, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should return to the squad following the birth of his child. Fabinho may not be involved, though, having missed the win over Burnley due to the death of his father.

N'Golo Kante should start here, having come off the bench at Arsenal, with Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek - both of whom recently tested positive for Covid - the only doubts for Chelsea.

Kick-off is at 5:30pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event the UK

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch Steve Bruce’s extra-red face without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com