How to watch Man United vs Ipswich online and on TV: Live streams, channels, kick-off time for clash of Premier League strugglers
Kieran McKenna is set for an Old Trafford return as his Ipswich side face Manchester United
Watch Manchester United vs Ipswich Town on Wednesday February 26, as two struggling sides in the Premier League meet at Old Trafford.
• Date: Wednesday, February 26 2025
• Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET
• Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 4, Discovery+ (UK) | Peacock (US), Optus Sport (Australia)
Manchester United are hoping for a first Premier League win in February as they host Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town on Wednesday evening.
The Red Devils have won one of our last four games in all competitions and came back from two goals down to rescue a point against Everton at Goodison Park last time out.
Ruben Amorim is still dealing with an extensive injury list. Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Amad, and Kobbie Mainoo all remained sidelined for his side heading into the showdown at Old Trafford.
As for Ipswich, the Tractor Boys will hope that victory will help bolster their promotion hopes. Town have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, and the odds seem to be stacked against them.
Read on for all the details on how to watch Man United vs Ipswich live streams and TV broadcasts anywhere in the world.
Watch Man Utd vs Ipswich Town in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Man Utd vs Ipswich Town live on TNT Sports or Discovery+. Coverage begins at 6.30 pm GMT on TNT Sports 4.
A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.
Watch Man Utd vs Ipswich Town elsewhere in the world
Watch from anywhere with a VPN
What if you're away from home for Man Utd vs Ipswich Town, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.
Watch Man Utd vs Ipswich Town in the US
Fans in the US can watch Man Utd vs Ipswich Town on Peacock.
Peacock is NBC's streaming platform and costs $7.99 a month for the cheapest plan with ads.
Can I watch Man Utd vs Ipswich Town in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Man Utd vs Ipswich Town on Optus Sport, which has the rights to Premier League football down under. Plans start from $24.99 a month.
Can I watch Man Utd vs Ipswich Town in New Zealand?
You can indeed watch Man Utd vs Ipswich Town in New Zealand, courtesy of Sky Sport. Streaming plans on Sky Sport Now start from $49.99 a month.
Can I watch Man Utd vs Ipswich Town in Canada?
In Canada, Man Utd vs Ipswich Town will be live-streamed on Fubo, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month.
