Inter midfielder Mariga seals Sociedad loan
By app
MADRID - Real Sociedad have agreed to take Kenya midfielder McDonald Mariga on loan from Inter Milan, the Spanish club said in a statement on Wednesday.
The deal is subject to the 24-year-old passing a medical and the San Sebastian-based side have an option to make the move permanent next year.
Mariga, who joined Inter from Parma at the beginning of 2010 before they went on to win the Champions League, is Real Sociedad's second signing in two days after they took Mexico forward Carlos Vela on loan from Arsenal.
