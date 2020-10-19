Quiz! Can you name every player inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame?

16 minutes on the clock, 148 men's players, women's players and managers to guess.

History, it is claimed, is written by the victors. But what about those who never got the chance to be victorious?

In the last couple of decades, the English Hall of Fame has taken steps to address the balance of history. No longer are the hallowed halls of our great game reserved purely for the white, male and even heterosexual - the first openly gay male player was inducted this year. Football is not owned by the FA, UEFA or FIFA - it belongs to everyone and this longlist of its legends now reflects that a little more.

That's what's so great about Black History Month: telling the forgotten stories that were never allowed to surface. The first black professional footballer, for example, is the first name chronologically on our list. The last chronologically is a black women's player who continues to break down walls in our game and fight for equality.

This might be one of the hardest quizzes you'll face this week - but every name on this list has contributed something great to the beautiful game in this country. They all deserve their recognition among the more famous names in history. How many of them can you name?

