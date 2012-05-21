Nice part company with coach Marsiglia
By app
Rene Marsiglia is leaving his job as Nice coach after his contract was not renewed, he said on Monday after helping the club preserve their Ligue 1 status.
"I will not be the Nice coach next season," Marsiglia, who had taken over from Eric Roy last November, told reporters.
"I just had an interview with the president [Jean-Pierre Riviere] and the general director [Julien Fournier] and they just announced it to me."
Nice retained their top-flight status with a 4-3 win at Olympique Lyon in the final round of matches on Sunday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.