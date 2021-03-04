Liverpool v Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Liverpool v Chelsea live stream, Sky Sports, Thursday 4 March, 8.15pm GMT

Top-four rivals Liverpool and Chelsea will go head-to-head in a crunch clash at Anfield on Thursday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side returned to winning ways at the weekend, beating Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane. It was an important victory for the Reds, who are locked in a battle for the Champions League spots having given up on their hopes of retaining the title for the first time since the early 1980s.

Some have described Liverpool as the worst defending champions of recent times, but that is an exaggeration when you consider they are very much a part of the race for fourth. They will end the midweek round of fixtures in that position if they beat Chelsea, who are without a win at Anfield since November 2014. Klopp’s men are still in the Champions League too, so there is plenty they can salvage from the campaign.

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United last time out, which means Thomas Tuchel is still unbeaten since replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hot seat towards the end of January.

BETTING ODDS (Image credit: PA) Latest odds from Grosvenor Sports where new customers can bet £10 and get £20 in Free Bets Liverpool 6/5

Draw 27/10

Chelsea 21/10

Bet now!

The German has already put his stamp on the team, shifting to a 3-4-2-1 formation and making the Blues more solid at the back. Chelsea are back in the top-four race as a result, and they too will climb into the Champions League spots with victory here.

Their task is complicated by the likely absence of Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was taken off against United because of a slight knee problem. Tammy Abraham is in line to return from an ankle knock, but Thiago Silva is still a couple of weeks away from completing his comeback from a thigh strain.

Jordan Henderson is a recent addition to Liverpool’s injury list, so Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak will continue at centre-back here. Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are all out for the season, but Fabinho could be fit enough for a place on the bench and Diogo Jota is nearing a return. Alisson Becker will again miss out after the tragic death of his father.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

At Grosvenor Sports bet £10 and get £20 in Free Bets

Terms and Conditions: New customers. 2x £10 free bets. Min £10. Min odds 1/2. Keep it Fun – set your deposit limit. Full T&C's Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Liverpool v Chelsea live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.