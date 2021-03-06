Aston Villa v Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Aston Villa v Wolves live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 6 March, 5.30pm GMT

Aston Villa will be aiming to bounce back from a shock defeat to bottom side Sheffield United and revive their European hopes when Midlands rivals Wolves visit on Saturday.

Dean Smith’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat against the Blades on Wednesday, while Wolves were soundly beaten 4-1 by league leaders Manchester City.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are currently 12th but can reduce the gap to Villa to two points with a win in Birmingham.

However, Villa’s aspirations of qualifying for Europe are still alive, as they currently sit six points outside the top six with a game in hand over Tottenham, West Ham and Everton and two games in hand over the rest of the teams above them.

Smith will have to do without injured pair Kortney Hause and Matty Cash and Wesley is doubtful, but Jack Grealish could return from a shin problem.

Fernando Marcal, Raul Jimenez and Daniel Prodence are sidelined for Wolves, who were unbeaten in five league games before their defeat to City.

In December, Villa ran out 1-0 winners at Molineux thanks to a 94th-minute Anwar El Ghazi penalty.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.