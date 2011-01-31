Beranek named new coach of Kazakhstan

Beranek, 53, takes charge of a Kazakh team who are rooted to the bottom of Euro 2012 qualifying Group A.

The Kazakhstan job had been vacant since October following the resignation of German Bernd Storck. Kazakhstan have lost all four of their qualifiers, conceding 10 goals and failing to find the net so far.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us and you have to be patient. It (revival) won't happen overnight," Beranek was quoted as saying by local media.

Germany top the six-team group with a maximum 12 points, five ahead of Austria.