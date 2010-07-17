Brooking: FA want English manager after Capello

Two of the last three England managers have been foreign, with Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson taking the side to the 2006 World Cup finals before handing over to the ill-fated Steve McClaren.

Italian Capello replaced him as manager in 2008 and had his contract extended by two years to 2012 before England's poor performance at the World Cup in South Africa.

"I think longer term, after Fabio, we'd like to go English," newspapers quoted former England midfielder Brooking as saying.

"We want to create a spell where we appoint English coaches, and Fabio can help us enormously to bridge that gap and help that transition.

"We've got a short-term priority of the qualifying games (for Euro 2012) but over the next couple of years the National Football Centre will hopefully be built, and that's going to be the hub site for the future development of English coaches."

