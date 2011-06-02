Coach Simeone leaves Catania

Simeone kept the Sicilian side up in style and a club statement said he had achieved "brilliant results" but he has departed with his staff because of "international ambitions".

Modest Catania suffered a similar blow at the end of last season when coach Sinisa Mihajlovic quit for Fiorentina.

Simeone, who coached with varied success in Argentina, has not revealed his next destination but is the latest in a line of Serie A managers to leave their clubs despite having managed impressive results last term.