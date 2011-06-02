Coach Simeone leaves Catania
MILAN - Former Argentina midfielder Diego Simeone has left as coach of Serie A side Catania by mutual consent after just four and a half months in the job.
Simeone kept the Sicilian side up in style and a club statement said he had achieved "brilliant results" but he has departed with his staff because of "international ambitions".
Modest Catania suffered a similar blow at the end of last season when coach Sinisa Mihajlovic quit for Fiorentina.
Simeone, who coached with varied success in Argentina, has not revealed his next destination but is the latest in a line of Serie A managers to leave their clubs despite having managed impressive results last term.
