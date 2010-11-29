Cologne sack team manager Meier

A one-line statement announcing the board's decision said on Monday: "Michael Meier is put on leave. A contract dissolution is sought in the short term."

Meier, who took over in 2005, is the second victim of Cologne's disappointing season after they parted ways with coach Zvonimir Soldo in October, appointing Frank Schaefer in his place.

Cologne, who have won two of their five games under Schaefer, are in 16th place on 12 points after 14 games.

They were held 1-1 at home to VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.