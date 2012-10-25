Dican to coach Cluj on interim basis

Dican was Andone's assistant and will be in charge on Saturday when Cluj visit bottom club Turnu Severin in the Romanian league.

Cluj had expected to announce their new coach a day after Andone (pictured) left the club by mutual consent on Wednesday but Italians Edoardo Reja and Walter Novellino, contacted by the Railwaymen, turned down offers.

According to Romanian media reports, former Sporting coach Ricardo Sa Pinto is the new favourite.

Cluj have enjoyed a solid start to their Champions League campaign, having won one, drawn one and lost only to Group H leaders Manchester United.

But local media and fans criticised Andone for Cluj's domestic performances with the club, who have won three league titles since 2008, 10th in the league.