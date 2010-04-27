Dynamo Moscow sack coach Kobelev
MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Montenegro's Miodrag Bozovic has replaced Andrei Kobelev as coach of Dynamo Moscow after signing a three-year contract, the Russian Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Kobelev, 41, who had been the club's coach since August 2006, was sacked earlier in the day following a string of poor results.
Dynamo, Russia's oldest football club being founded in 1923, have targeted their first league title since 1976 this season following a disappointing eighth-place finish last year after spending heavily in the off season.
They are 10th with just two wins from seven matches into the March-November season.
Bozovic, also 41, had been out of work since his former club, FK Moscow, was liquidated before the start of this season after their main sponsor Norilsk Nickel withdrew its financing.
In 2008, Bozovic led unfashionable Amkar Perm to a fourth-place finish and the Russian Cup final before being named FK Moscow coach.
