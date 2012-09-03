Evian sack coach Correa after poor start

Evian, who surprisingly finished ninth after making their top flight debut last season, have lost three of their opening four matches and lie 18th in the standings with one point.

"The Evian Thonon Gaillard board announced that coach Pablo Correa was sacked due to the current bad results," the club said on their website.

Correa, who was in charge for nine months, will be replaced by sports director Pascal Dupraz, who had coached the club from 2000 to 2009 when they were still amateurs.