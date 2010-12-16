Galtier extends St Etienne contract

"We are delighted to make official that Christophe Galtier's contract with St Etienne has been extended by three years," Roland Romeyer, president of the club's board of directors, said on Les Verts's website.

Galtier was appointed St Etienne coach a year ago.

He led the club to top spot in Ligue 1 in September but they now lie seventh in the standings, six points adrift of leaders Lille.