Kaiserslautern extend coach Kurz's contract

Kaiserslautern, in the relegation-play-off spot with five points from eight games, were promoted in 2010 under Kurz, who had taken over a year earlier. Last season they finished seventh in the Bundesliga.

"We have one of the best coaches in the league and want to have continuity in this position," club CEO Stefan Kuntz told reporters.

"We made it into the Bundesliga after four years and last season we sensationally reached seventh place. With Marco we will again stay up in the Bundesliga this season."