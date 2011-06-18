Macedonia sack coach Jonuz

"We will name the new coach in the next 15 days after the FFM executive board convenes to decide who should replace Jonuz," the body's spokesman Zoran Nikolovski told Reuters.

"The decision to fire Jonuz was unanimous after all 15 members of the FFM executive board voted in its favour," said Nikolovski.

Jonuz took over from Slovenian Srecko Katanec in May 2009 during an unsuccessful qualifying campaign for the 2010 World Cup but Macedonia, who have never reached a major tournament as an independent nation, failed to make any progress under him.

They are fifth in Euro 2012 qualifying Group B with just four points from six games and have no realistic hope of a securing a place at the finals in Poland and Ukraine.

Macedonia's next match is away to Russia on Sept 2. Ireland, Russia and Slovakia top the group with 13 points from six games, followed by Armenia who have eight from six.