Madrid make Zidane special adviser

"Zidane will be readily available to the president and coach for all matters concerning Real Madrid's first team with whom he will keep in frequent contact," the Spanish league leaders said on their website on Friday.

"He will participate in Champions League events and functions. He will also travel with the team on a regular basis... and will participate in pre-match gatherings, training sessions and meetings with the head coach (Jose Mourinho)."

Mourinho made an appeal last month for the former Real midfielder to work more closely with the team, rather than operating as an adviser to club president Florentino Perez.

Zidane, a triple world player of the year, retired after being sent off in the 2006 World Cup final.