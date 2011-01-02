Moroccan champions fire coach Garzitto

Garzitto, 60, took over at the former African champions in October but was sacked after what the club said were a series of indifferent results. Wydad lie sixth in the Moroccan league, six points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

Garzitto took TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo to the African Champions League title in 2009 but was surprisingly axed last August even though Mazembe reached the semi-finals of the 2010 competition.