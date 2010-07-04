O'Leary named new Al Ahli coach
By app
DUBAI - David O'Leary has been appointed manager of Dubai's Al Ahli FC, the club said at a news conference on Sunday to unveil Italian Fabio Cannavaro as their new captain.
The former Leeds and Aston Villa boss is tasked with trying to reclaim the United Arab Emirates' top flight crown, with Ahli last champions in 2009.
Former World Cup-winnng defender Cannavaro has signed a two-year deal with Ahli.
